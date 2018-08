Revelan fecha y país en el que se celebrará el Miss Universo 2018

THAILAND here we come! 🇹🇭 The 2018 #MissUniverse Competition will air LIVE from Bangkok, Thailand December 16 at 7pm ET on @foxtv. Who will take home the crown? 👑 ⠀ … Share your excitement on your Instagram Story and tag @MissUniverse for a chance to be featured on our official story. 🎉

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) on Jul 31, 2018 at 2:00pm PDT