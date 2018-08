VIDEO. Actriz que le dio un apasionado beso a Kourtney Kardashian revela detalles

Love my new sunnies from @diffeyewear! Look how cute they are! This brand is amazing because for every pair of sunnies they sell, they donate a pair of reading glasses to a person in need! If you want to check em out, go over to diffeyewear.com and use the code JACKIEC for $25 off your purchase! #DIFFPartner

A post shared by Jackie Cruz (@jackiecruz) on Jul 10, 2018 at 11:22am PDT