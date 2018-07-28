¡Espléndida! Aseguran que la niña más bella del mundo está en Nigeria
"Es un ángel", la hermosa niña es la menor de tres hermanos y se ha ganado el reconocimiento por su indiscutible gracia.
La imagen de una niña de tan solo cinco años está dejando atónitos a los internautas de todo el mundo por su indiscutible gracia, que le ha hecho ganarse el reconocimiento como la 'más bella del mundo'.
La pequeña es de origen nigeriano, y su nombre es Jare, uno que sin duda dará mucho de qué hablar por su maravillosa estampa, llena de ingenuidad y carisma.
¡Oh, sí, ella es un ser humano! ¡Y es un ángel!
Oh yes she’s human ! She’s also an angel ! “J A R E “ I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! I could have made her smile and make her laugh out loud but I put her in their natural moments for us to see through their eyes ! Posing them as adults ! Was my trick to create it a timeless portrait ! J A R E , when you clock 21 remember to do same pose and style TEAM Muse : @the_j3_sisters Make up by Dammy of @iposhlooks Creative style direction @mofebamuyiwa Hair by @totalshopwigs Hair styled by @hairkarved Styled by @styledbyseun Assisted by @adebimpe_aj @ernest_chuxx @official_bigjosh #bmbstudio #bmbphotography #mofebamuyiwa #kids #kidsphotography #artsy #love #light #childphotographer #familyphotography
Escribió el artífice de las imágenes, el fotógrafo Mofe Bamuyiwa, quien se encargó de publicar las fotografías en su cuenta de Instagram, viralizando rápidamente la belleza de Jare.
La pequeña se muestra posando en un entorno simple que muestra sus enormes ojos y su piel perfectamente lisa, así como su impresionante cabello afro.
El fotógrafo notó que a pesar de la falta de experiencia de Jare como modelo, no le tiene miedo a las cámaras.
"Pude haberla hecho sonreír y hacerla reír en voz alta, pero la puse en sus momentos más naturales para que podamos verla a través de sus ojos", comentó Bamuyiwa.
Capturing the Art of innocence and the sides of JOMI in one body. J O M I of the @the_j3_sisters The elder sister of J A R E When I was a child I always wanted to wear my Mum’s shoes , cloths and do all she did as a woman . I wasn’t afraid of being that woman , though I wasn’t aware , nothing scared me of the cost it would take to be a woman . “I WAS FEARLESS AS A CHILD “ I’m sure every girl has gone through this stage and can totally relate . Meeting Jomi of the @the_j3_sisters Was more inspiring . Asides that she is bright and beautiful , she is very coordinated and every pose directed , she did better than I told her to do . She definitely has buttressed and given me more proof that every little girl dreams of being a woman . I guess was looking for a platform to showcase her inner woman !!! Photography is my little way of expressing my thoughts than in words and so I am not the best curator of my work .
La niña de cinco años vive con sus dos hermanas: Jomi, de 7 años, y Joba, de 10, quien también posa en su propia cuenta de Instagram, The J3 Sisters.
En poco menos de de una semana, el retrato de la pequeña ha recibido más de miles de 'me gusta' y cientos de comentarios de seguidores que han halagando la belleza de la infante.
Im Glad that we have changed the perception and stereotype that Africa is a dumping ground where hungry african kids are being celebrated ! We also have bright , beautiful , educated children that can be celebrated !!!!!! And ready to change the world LETS CELEBRATE AFRICA . BEAUTIFUL ART WORK OF J O M I of the @the_j3_sisters The elder sister of J A R E When I was a child I always wanted to wear my Mum’s shoes , cloths and do all she did as a woman . I wasn’t afraid of being that woman , though I wasn’t aware , nothing scared me of the cost it would take to be a woman . “I WAS FEARLESS AS A CHILD “ I’m sure every girl has gone through this stage and can totally relate . Meeting Jomi of the @the_j3_sisters Was more inspiring . Asides that she is bright and beautiful , she is very coordinated and every pose directed , she did better than I told her to do . She definitely has buttressed and given me more proof that every little girl dreams of being a woman . I guess was looking for a platform to showcase her inner woman !!! Photography is my little way of expressing my thoughts than in words and so I am not the best curator of my work .
Por Nueva Mujer