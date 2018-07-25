Famosos y seguidores preocupados por Demi y se unen en oración #PrayforDemi

Luego de que se diera a conocer la noticia de que Demi Lovato fue hospitalizada por una posible sobredosis, fans, amigos y varias celebridades le han enviado mensajes de apoyo.

TMZ reportó que la cantante fue llevada de emergencia al Cedars Sinai Medical Center de Los Ángeles desde su casa en Hollywood Hills.

Publinews Guatemala Lo que se sabe hasta ahora de la sobredosis que tuvo Demi Lovato Según publicaron medios estadounidenses, la cantante Demi Lovato se negó a contarle a los paramédicos qué droga le causó la sobredosis.

Cuando llegaron los paramédicos ella estaba inconsciente y usaron a Narcan para traerla de regreso, este medicamento se usa para contrarrestar las sobredosis de opioides.

Los fans reaccionaron a la noticia publicando mensajes de aliento con el hashtag #PrayForDemi y varios amigos y colegas de la cantante hicieron lo proprio.

Apoyo total

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) 25 de julio de 2018

sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) 24 de julio de 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 24 de julio de 2018

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) 25 de julio de 2018

We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 25 de julio de 2018

I’m at a loss for words. My heart literally hurts. Demi. 🙏🏽 😣 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) 24 de julio de 2018