Famosos y seguidores preocupados por Demi y se unen en oración #PrayforDemi

La cantante y actriz estadounidense fue hospitalizada de emergencia el martes al medio día por una sobredosis supuestamente de heroína.

Luego de que se diera a conocer la noticia de que Demi Lovato fue hospitalizada por una posible sobredosis, fans, amigos y varias celebridades le han enviado mensajes de apoyo.

TMZ reportó que la cantante fue llevada de emergencia al Cedars Sinai Medical Center de Los Ángeles desde su casa en Hollywood Hills.

Lo que se sabe hasta ahora de la sobredosis que tuvo Demi Lovato

Según publicaron medios estadounidenses, la cantante Demi Lovato se negó a contarle a los paramédicos qué droga le causó la sobredosis.

Cuando llegaron los paramédicos ella estaba inconsciente y usaron a Narcan para traerla de regreso, este medicamento se usa para contrarrestar las sobredosis de opioides.

Los fans reaccionaron a la noticia publicando mensajes de aliento con el hashtag #PrayForDemi y varios amigos y colegas de la cantante hicieron lo proprio.

My beautiful girl you are strong you always have been ❤️❤️

