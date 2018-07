¡Actuar a tiempo! Ex Destiny's Child revela que busca ayuda por depresión

Gwen impacted MY life on Sunday! Sometimes I'm called to do things to uplift others but in return they inspire me! If you have time, visit some of the children at your local hospitals. Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare Atlanta! I love you Gwen! ❤️ ps….I have more pics of my visit to post….please bear with me. This visit impacted me in a way that I've never been impacted before. Gwen shared with me that her cancer has returned and this time it spread to her brain. I know I have a few followers that will pray! 🙏🏾

