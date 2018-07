VIDEO. La sensual y candente forma con la que "Sports Illustrated" celebró el 4 de julio

There is beauty in the women who accepts herself as she is, who doesn’t feel the need to be as others expect, but dares to be herself: THE WOMAN SHE REALLY IS. 💗 I’m feeling butterflies in my tummy 😅, this is a part of me and I’m 🤞🏻😃🤞🏻to be part of #SISwimSearch family and meet you all @si_swimsuit @mj_day @haleyybaylee @camillekostek 👙🧜🏻‍♀️💥 #bigdream #nofear #confidenceissexy #differentisbeautiful #goodlucktoall💕

A post shared by Nicole Carboni Renault (@nicole.renault) on Jun 29, 2018 at 10:55am PDT