Tess Holliday posa al natural y con orgullo presume sus exuberantes curvas

La famosa modelo "Plus Size" protagoniza la portada y varias páginas de la revista fitness "Self Magazine", en donde habló de su figura, las críticas y lo orgullosa que se siente consigo misma.

Por Luisa María Godínez

¡Tess Holliday hace historia! La modelo “Plus Size” posó para la revista “Self Magazine”, publicación de la cual es portada.

La modelo, originaria de Mississippi, Estados Unidos, cada vez ha ido tomando más fuerza dentro de este mundo y rompiendo paradigmas.

Hace unos años logró firmar un contrato con la agencia MiLK Model Management y realizó su primera sesión de fotos, con las cuales saltó a la fama.

I’m over the moon to finally share- This is totally surreal to see a fat body on the cover of a health magazine 😭🙏🏻 Thank you Self for changing the game with me! 💕 RP @selfmagazine We’re thrilled to share our first ever digital cover, featuring model, author, and fat-positivity activist Tess Holliday (@tessholliday). From editor-in-chief @carolynkylstra’s editor’s letter: “Holliday identifies as a fat woman; we chose to give her a platform because she has insightful things to say about thriving in a world that devalues bodies of size. We also chose to feature her because size representation is necessary, especially for a national health media brand that can help guide the conversation about what it means to be healthy and how to make health accessible. You don’t know how healthy or unhealthy a person is just by looking at them, you don’t know what their health goals and priorities are, and you don’t know what they’ve already done or are planning to do for their health going forward. And moreover, you should know that concern trolling—using a person’s perceived health to justify making them feel bad about themselves—isn’t just counterproductive, it’s abusive.” — Photographer: @catherineservel, Wardrobe Styling: @marpeidro, Hair: @christianmarc at @forwardartists using @randco, Makeup: @kristinhilton at @thewallgroup, Manicure: @nailsbyemikudo at @opusbeauty | #TeamSELF #effyourbeautystandards

Orgullosa de si misma

Es una de las modelos de tallas grandes más conocidas en Estados Unidos, autora de libros e importante figura protectora de la aceptación del cuerpo.

Esta semana su imagen ha sido foco de críticas y alabanzas, al convertirse en portada de la revista Self Magazine y protagonizar una sesión de fotos en traje de baño y desnuda.

"Me frustra mucho que la gente se preocupe tanto de cómo nos vemos, en vez de cómo nos sentimos. La gente se debería preocupar de sus propios asuntos", declara.

 

Lograr el espacio que ha ganado en el mundo de la moda no ha sido fácil para ella, según reveló en la entrevista.

"Al comienzo, solía decirle a las personas que no se preocuparan por mí, que estaba sana, que iba al doctor, que no tenía diabetes, pero haciendo eso, los estaba validando, a ellos y a sus visiones sobre los cuerpos grandes y la salud. La verdad es que no tengo por que explicar nada, si estoy sana o no es asunto mío y de nadie mas".

 

Las criticas tampoco han sido fáciles, ha tenido que aguantar el abuso y acoso de las personas que, a través de las redes sociales, critican su aspecto y sus elecciones de vida.

"Cuando estaba embarazada la gente me solía decir que mi hijo iba a morir porque yo estaba gorda, o que no podría verlo crecer porque me iba a morir, cosas horribles para cualquier persona. Es una estupidez porque todos podemos morir repentinamente", expresó.

En su libro, "El no tan sutil arte de ser una chica gorda: Amando tu propia piel", Holliday relata su difícil infancia, y sus anhelos desde muy joven por convertirse en modelo.

Tess Holliday
