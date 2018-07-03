Tess Holliday posa al natural y con orgullo presume sus exuberantes curvas
La famosa modelo "Plus Size" protagoniza la portada y varias páginas de la revista fitness "Self Magazine", en donde habló de su figura, las críticas y lo orgullosa que se siente consigo misma.
¡Tess Holliday hace historia! La modelo “Plus Size” posó para la revista “Self Magazine”, publicación de la cual es portada.
La modelo, originaria de Mississippi, Estados Unidos, cada vez ha ido tomando más fuerza dentro de este mundo y rompiendo paradigmas.
Hace unos años logró firmar un contrato con la agencia MiLK Model Management y realizó su primera sesión de fotos, con las cuales saltó a la fama.
I’m over the moon to finally share- This is totally surreal to see a fat body on the cover of a health magazine 😭🙏🏻 Thank you Self for changing the game with me! 💕 RP @selfmagazine We’re thrilled to share our first ever digital cover, featuring model, author, and fat-positivity activist Tess Holliday (@tessholliday). From editor-in-chief @carolynkylstra’s editor’s letter: “Holliday identifies as a fat woman; we chose to give her a platform because she has insightful things to say about thriving in a world that devalues bodies of size. We also chose to feature her because size representation is necessary, especially for a national health media brand that can help guide the conversation about what it means to be healthy and how to make health accessible. You don’t know how healthy or unhealthy a person is just by looking at them, you don’t know what their health goals and priorities are, and you don’t know what they’ve already done or are planning to do for their health going forward. And moreover, you should know that concern trolling—using a person’s perceived health to justify making them feel bad about themselves—isn’t just counterproductive, it’s abusive.” — Photographer: @catherineservel, Wardrobe Styling: @marpeidro, Hair: @christianmarc at @forwardartists using @randco, Makeup: @kristinhilton at @thewallgroup, Manicure: @nailsbyemikudo at @opusbeauty | #TeamSELF #effyourbeautystandards
Orgullosa de si misma
Es una de las modelos de tallas grandes más conocidas en Estados Unidos, autora de libros e importante figura protectora de la aceptación del cuerpo.
Esta semana su imagen ha sido foco de críticas y alabanzas, al convertirse en portada de la revista Self Magazine y protagonizar una sesión de fotos en traje de baño y desnuda.
"Me frustra mucho que la gente se preocupe tanto de cómo nos vemos, en vez de cómo nos sentimos. La gente se debería preocupar de sus propios asuntos", declara.
“In the beginning I used to say, ‘I’m healthy, my cholesterol’s fine, I don’t have high blood pressure, I don’t have diabetes,” she says. But now she takes a different approach. “By telling people that you see a doctor, and telling people that you're healthy, it's perpetuating the abuse against bigger bodies and the mindset that we owe it to people to be healthy. The reality is I don't owe you shit and I don't have to prove that I'm healthy or not, because it is nobody's business.” Still on cloud ☁️ nine from my @selfmagazine cover shoot 😭 Thank you all so much for your comments, shares, & love! 💕 #effyourbeautystandards #teamself
Lograr el espacio que ha ganado en el mundo de la moda no ha sido fácil para ella, según reveló en la entrevista.
"Al comienzo, solía decirle a las personas que no se preocuparan por mí, que estaba sana, que iba al doctor, que no tenía diabetes, pero haciendo eso, los estaba validando, a ellos y a sus visiones sobre los cuerpos grandes y la salud. La verdad es que no tengo por que explicar nada, si estoy sana o no es asunto mío y de nadie mas".
Las criticas tampoco han sido fáciles, ha tenido que aguantar el abuso y acoso de las personas que, a través de las redes sociales, critican su aspecto y sus elecciones de vida.
"Cuando estaba embarazada la gente me solía decir que mi hijo iba a morir porque yo estaba gorda, o que no podría verlo crecer porque me iba a morir, cosas horribles para cualquier persona. Es una estupidez porque todos podemos morir repentinamente", expresó.
En su libro, "El no tan sutil arte de ser una chica gorda: Amando tu propia piel", Holliday relata su difícil infancia, y sus anhelos desde muy joven por convertirse en modelo.
“There’s an assumption when you’re hiring “Tess Holliday” for a shoot that I’m just going to walk on set and feel amazing. The reality was the day that we shot, I had just discovered that I had severe postpartum and I didn’t feel good in my body. But I put the swimwear on (which fit!) with all the hair and makeup (which I know is a luxury), and I saw myself and thought, this is not as bad as I thought it would be.” This is an excerpt from a piece I wrote for @instylemagazine talking about how I got over my fear of wearing bathing suits, & about my experience shooting for @alpinebutterflyswim that helped give me my confidence back postpartum! Link is in my bio & stories 💕 #effyourbeautystandards