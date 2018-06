¿Le prohíben a Pamela Anderson tener sexo con futbolista de la selección de Francia?

You haven't loved yet," he said. "You've only been trying to love; beginning to love. Trust alone is not love, illusion is not love, desire alone is not love. All these were paths leading you out of yourself, it is true, and so you thought they led to another, but you never reached the other. You were only on the way.#anaisnin

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on May 30, 2018 at 3:01am PDT