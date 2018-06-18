La película “Pantera Negra” se corona como la favorita de los premios MTV 2018

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 se llevó a cabo el lunes 18 de junio en Los Ángeles. ¡Conoce el listado completo de ganadores!

Por Paula Peinado

El lunes 18 de junio se llevó a cabo la ceremonia de entrega de los esperados premios MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018, en la que se reconoce a las mejores películas y series del momento; según el voto del público. El evento se celebró en Los Ángeles bajo la conducción de la actriz y comediante Tiffany Hadish.

A alfombra roja asistieron actores y actrices de renombre como Chris Pratt, Mila Kunis, Nick Jonas y muchos más. También se contó con la presencia del elenco de series exitosas como Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones y Riverdale.

La película Black Panther (Pantera Negra) fue una de las más nominadas y galardonadas de la noche. Recibió el galardón a Mejor Película y su protagonista, Chadwick Boseman, recibió el premio a Mejor Héroe y Mejor actuación en una película.

¡No te pierdas el listado completo de los ganadores!

Los ganadores

Mejor Película

  • Black Panther

Mejor serie

  • Stranger Things

Mejor actuación en cine

  • Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Mejor actuación en una serie

  • Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Mejor héroe

  • Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther

Mejor villano

  • Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther

Mejor beso

  • Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Mejor actuación de terror

  • Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

Mejor equipo en pantalla

  • Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

Mejor actuación cómica

  • Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Mejor roba escenas

  • Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale

Mejor pelea

  • Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

Mejor documental musical

  • Gaga: Five Foot Two

Mejor reality show/franquicia

  • Keeping up with the Kardashians
