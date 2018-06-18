La película “Pantera Negra” se corona como la favorita de los premios MTV 2018

- Black Panther
Mejor serie
- Stranger Things
Mejor actuación en cine
- Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Mejor actuación en una serie
- Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Mejor héroe
- Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther
Mejor villano
- Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther
Mejor beso
- Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)
Mejor actuación de terror
- Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things
Mejor equipo en pantalla
- Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)
Mejor actuación cómica
- Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Mejor roba escenas
- Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale
Mejor pelea
- Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers
Mejor documental musical
- Gaga: Five Foot Two
Mejor reality show/franquicia
- Keeping up with the Kardashians