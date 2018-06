FOTO. De la manera más sexy Mia Khalifa "abre el apetito" de sus fans

It has been a complete dream to stay at the @wcitycenter! Can’t believe that there is an arcade in my room, but my favorite feature was the bathtub big enough to eat a burger in – and a TV to watch ESPN on on the wall from the tub. What’s the law for squatters rights in Illinois? Because y’all are gonna have to drag my dead body out of this room 😂💕 follow @wcitycenter for more!

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Jun 1, 2018 at 5:06am PDT