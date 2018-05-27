Mia Khalifa lanza mensaje de apoyo al portero del Liverpool e insulta a Sergio Ramos
La exactriz de cine para adultos y ahora influencer Mia Khalifa no perdió la oportunidad de opinar acerca de uno de los eventos deportivos más importantes del año: La final de la Champions League.
Como muchos saben, Mia Khalifa es una fanática del deporte, sobre todo del futbol americano, el hockey sobre hielo y el baloncesto, pero… ¿también del soccer?
Al parecer, la exactriz de cine para adultos y actual modelo e influencer quedó impresionada con la final de la Champions League, que disputaron el sábado los equipos del Real Madrid y el Liverpool.
Khalifa centró un comentario en Instagram en dos detalles del encuentro futbolístico: Los errores del portero del Liverpool, Loris Karius, y la controversial entrada del capitán del Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, ante el delantero goleador del Liverpool, Mohamed Salah.
“Sigue sonriendo. Los errores son naturaleza humana”, escribió Mia acompañando una fotografía del arquero Karius, quien cometió dos errores durante el partido que ocasionaron la misma cantidad de anotaciones para el equipo merengue.
Haven’t really slept until now… the scenes are still running through my head again and again… I'm infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down. As I said I'd just like to turn back the time but that's not possible. It's even worse as we all felt that we could have beaten Real Madrid and we were in the game for a long time. Thank you to our unbelievable fans who came to Kiev and held my back, even after the game. I don't take that for granted and once again it showed me what a big family we are. Thank you and we will come back stronger.
El mensaje no quedó ahí, ya que la modelo libanesa se unió al creciente movimiento en redes sociales #FuckYouRamos, acerca de una supuesta falta intencional sobre Mohamed Salah, quien a causa del golpe se vio obligado a abandonar la cancha.
La atracción hacia el portero alemán no era algo nuevo el fin de semana para la exactriz de cine para adultos.
Días atrás, Karius había publicado un mensaje en sus redes sociales con un retrato de él, con texto: “Ojos en el premio”, en referencia al trofeo de la Champions League. Entre los cientos de comentarios, se puede leer uno de Mia Khalifa: “¿Él es el premio? Porque…”.
En anteriores ocasiones, Mia le ha coqueteado por medio de sus redes sociales a atletas de baloncesto y futbol americano.
Por su parte, Karius declaró al finalizar el partido: "No sé qué ocurrió. Simplemente lo siento por mis compañeros, por perder la final".
"Ellos (sus compañeros) trataron de animarme en el vestuario, pero lo siento mucho", añadió.
