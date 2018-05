Escritor de “Trainspotting” afirma que: “Los libros nos permiten ver el horror sin tener que vivirlo”

Just finished reading Trainspotting and @yo_gemz treated me to the prequel Skagboys. Both books are written in Scots: "Ah wanted the radge tae jist fuck off ootay ma visage, tae go oan his ain, n jist leave us." A fantastic read. MUCH darker and more fucked up than the film. Strongly recommend. #trainspotting #skagboys #irvinewelsh #book #bookstagram #vinyl #nowspinning #reading #vinylgram #bookclub

