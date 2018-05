Conoce a Joey King, la nueva musa de los jóvenes, gracias a Netflix

2 MILLION FOLLOWERS?!?!?! Oh my goodness I can’t believe that 2 million people wanna know what I’m up to!! Something I’ve always loved to do whenever I get the chance is donate blood to help others in need. Since you guys have shown me so much love and excitement over The Kissing Booth, I thought it would be a perfect time to show how grateful I am by saving at least 3 lives today! THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH, you are better than the Flynn families house parties!! Go to my story and swipe up to see if there’s a blood drive near you ❤️❤️ #thekissingbooth

A post shared by Joey King (@joeyking) on May 25, 2018 at 4:54pm PDT