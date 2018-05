Joonas Suotamo: “Chewbacca vencería en basquetbol a LeBron James”

From the E:60 trailer of “Finding Chewbacca” (link in bio) this one is from a couple of years ago. Might even be the first time I stepped into the suit. One of the main goals of my Chewbacca portrayal is to always appear like a creature. This work is something that was started by @thewookieeroars and which I proudly continue. Lot of it also comes from my basketball background which gifted me the awareness of movement allowing me to use my body to portray alternatives to my own way of movement. Here I am getting ready with my team Maria Cork and Emma Brassfield. ***👊*** #chewbacca #solo #starwars #espn #findingchewbacca #finland #hansolo #joonassuotamo #e60 #basketball

A post shared by Joonas Suotamo (@joonassuotamo) on May 18, 2018 at 8:11am PDT