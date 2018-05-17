VIDEO. "Don't Go Breaking My Heart", el nuevo sencillo de los Backstreet Boys

Por Esvin Lopez

Los Backstreet Boys tienen un nuevo sencillo.

El quinteto lanzó el jueves "Don't Go Breaking My Heart", junto a un video que los muestra bailando en sintonía.

El cantante Nick Carter agradeció en Twitter a sus fans por sus 25 años de apoyo.

Y posteriormente también compartió un video en el que se puede observar a todos los integrantes del famoso quinteto en un auto, mientras escuchan su más reciente éxito en una emisora radial.

Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean y Howie Dorough reanudarán una residencia musical en Las Vegas de 21 conciertos en julio.

La canción

