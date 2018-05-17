VIDEO. "Don't Go Breaking My Heart", el nuevo sencillo de los Backstreet Boys
El quinteto lanzó el jueves "Don't Go Breaking My Heart", junto a un video que los muestra bailando en sintonía.
Los Backstreet Boys tienen un nuevo sencillo.
El cantante Nick Carter agradeció en Twitter a sus fans por sus 25 años de apoyo.
New @backstreetboys single AND video out now!!! Thank YOU for sticking with us for 25 years… here’s to the next chapter!!#DONTGOBREAKINGMYHEART #letsgohttps://t.co/NWiAb3FZbn pic.twitter.com/B5oGENjzO2
— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2018
Y posteriormente también compartió un video en el que se puede observar a todos los integrantes del famoso quinteto en un auto, mientras escuchan su más reciente éxito en una emisora radial.
Just heard #DONTGOBREAKINGMYHEART on the radio for the first time! @1027KIISFM pic.twitter.com/a1Xjy6NAEn
— backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) May 17, 2018
Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean y Howie Dorough reanudarán una residencia musical en Las Vegas de 21 conciertos en julio.