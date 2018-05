Joven que sobrevivió a cáncer en su rostro ahora hace una petición

I keep exhaustively waiting for things to all get better. Nothing ever seems to align. It's always difficult, and stressful. I seriously need a punching bag when I feel like everything is bubbling up out of control, and I get so angry with how unfair life can be that I want to punch all the things. Maybe it's masochism, but I am not ever going to stop trying or fighting against all the really crappy things that happen. That's why I'm always going to smile, even when I feel like crud. 😅 To top a crappy time , my brother who lives with me is having an extremely difficult time finding a job to help with bills, and that makes my stress level so much higher. Someone give him a job so he can help us not be homeless. Ughhhhh. 😭 I need the ocean for my zen practice. Or that punching bag would be nice, too. Punching would be better than wanting to cry. #screwcancer #mysinusessuck #screwinfections #steroidtherapysucks #screweverythingbadinlife #billssuck #weneedbetterhealthcare #notgivingup

