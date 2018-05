Así reaccionó Khloé Kardashian al ver fotos de su gran trasero post parto

Recently @khloekardashian Has Been Spotted Out & About In Cleveland With Baby True & Also With @realtristan13 ! These Pictures That Surface Of Khloe Pushing A Buggy Received A lot Of Backlash Due To Her Bum! But @khloekardashian Responded To That Backlash Stating She Was Shocked How Much Her Bum Grown & The Doctors Given Her The All Clear To Exercise . So She Is Ready To Hit The Gym And Tone Her Bum!! 🌪🌪

