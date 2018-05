La sexy cosplayer que puedes conocer en la Xpo Comicon Guatemala 2018

So what’s your favorite workout ?? I used to dance a lot, go to karate and was really into HIIT cardio. Now I combine cardio and weight training with balanced meal planning to help achieve my cosplay body goals. Not easy but its worth it 🙏🏼❤️ #cosplayer #karate #cardio #gymlife #cosplay #wonderwoman

A post shared by Soni Aralynn @ XPO GUATEMALA (@soniaralynn) on Mar 30, 2018 at 6:09pm PDT