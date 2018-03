Fan le falta el respeto a Elton John y lo hace abandonar su propio concierto

Wow! 60 sold out shows. Can’t thank my wonderful fans enough for supporting me on this final journey. We are going to have so much fun. We are doing our very best to add more shows and more cities to make more tickets available wherever possible. Go to eltonjohn.com to sign up for more information. Thank-you so much for your support! Love, Elton xo @aegpresents @gucci #FarewellYellowBrickRoad

