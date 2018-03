Modelo de 61 años revela sus tres jugos secretos para mantener un cuerpo envidiable

TBM From the Fine Art series “Eau-Dela ~Beyond Surfaces 2011 Self portrait Nikon D800 .This picture is the one of the show that has been sold the most. The funny thing is that women bought this photograph to offer it to their partners! A psychanalyste bought it in big format for her office ! I was very surprised and asked her why … she told me that the energy of this picture is very freeing. Some days ago we shared about the book “Women who run with the Wolves” and in fact now I realize why this picture always made me remember something but I could not point what… it was about that book and it’s cover bought in 1999 … the show has been done in 2011 and during all these years every-time I was seing that picture I was wondering what it made me think off?!! Funny how exchanging here with you made me connect the dots🙏✨ . . . . . . . #fineart #fineartphotography #selfportrait#autoportrait#tbm#running#nude#naked#bareskin#suntanned#fitbody#yogabody#yogalover#whitehair#longhair#silverhair#swimmingpool#corsica#freedom#beauty#nature#g#bum #blackandwhite#

