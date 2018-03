La hija de Kim Basinger y Alex Baldwin se desnuda para PETA

It’s out! So thrilled to share my brand new Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur campaign with @peta! I’ve dreamt of shooting this for as long as I can remember. 💘 If you don’t truly know what goes into making fur, please educate yourself. Fur is cruel no matter what. If you wouldn’t skin and wear your own dog, then you shouldn’t wear fur at all because all animals are created equal. Save our animals, save our planet and join me and #Peta in making more conscious choices ❤️🐺🦊🐻❤️

