La libanesa utilizó una provocativa lencería roja para esperar sus alimentos.

Por Saray Velásquez
El sexy outfit de Mía Khalifa para recibir al repartidor de comida

Mia Khalifa, la exactriz de películas para adultos, continúa desafiando las normas de Instagram con sus últimas publicaciones.

Y es que la joven ha publicado fotografías en las que posa con poca ropa sobre su cama y acompañada de globos rojos y tacones negros junto con el mensaje que dice:

“Así espero casualmente la entrega de mi Torchy's Tacos. ¡Dale clic al enlace en mi biografía para convertirte en un miembro de Peatron y consigue carteles firmados como este!”.

 

Intercambio

Khalifa ofrece a sus fans fotos subidas de tono a cambio de conseguir suscriptores en la red social Patreon, una plataforma de membresía que ofrece herramientas de negocio para los creadores para ejecutar un servicio de contenido de suscripción, así como maneras de artistas para construir relaciones y ofrecer experiencias exclusivas a sus suscriptores.

Patreon es popular entre youtubers, artistas, escritores, podcasters, músicos y otras categorías, ya que les permite recibir fondos directamente de sus fanáticos o patrocinadores.

Whole new meaning to pepperoni nipples. Happy #nationalpizzaday #FBF

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

A pesar de que la joven se apartó de la industria de contenido para adultos hace varios meses, continúa haciendo alarde de su fama y de su figura entre sus seguidores.

 

 

 

 

