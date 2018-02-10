El sexy outfit de Mía Khalifa para recibir al repartidor de comida

Mia Khalifa, la exactriz de películas para adultos, continúa desafiando las normas de Instagram con sus últimas publicaciones.
Y es que la joven ha publicado fotografías en las que posa con poca ropa sobre su cama y acompañada de globos rojos y tacones negros junto con el mensaje que dice:
“Así espero casualmente la entrega de mi Torchy's Tacos. ¡Dale clic al enlace en mi biografía para convertirte en un miembro de Peatron y consigue carteles firmados como este!”.
How I casually wait for my Torchy’s Tacos delivery. Link in my bio to become a Patreon member and get signed posters like this!! Shot by my beautiful, talented friend that moonlights as a photographer when she’s not killing it on stage as a musician @gisellegrayson. And hair and makeup by the biggest sweetheart in Austin! @selmamua with @projectartistry. #ATX models, hit her up if y’all need pampering!
Intercambio
Khalifa ofrece a sus fans fotos subidas de tono a cambio de conseguir suscriptores en la red social Patreon, una plataforma de membresía que ofrece herramientas de negocio para los creadores para ejecutar un servicio de contenido de suscripción, así como maneras de artistas para construir relaciones y ofrecer experiencias exclusivas a sus suscriptores.
Happy February, Patreon Fam!!!! (Click the link in my bio to join!) This is the poster winner that my members voted on this month!!! I will be signing and mailing out every single one this week! This has been one of my favorite galleries so far, and it was shot by my incredible friend @gisellegrayson and her awesome wife @karagrayland. I love y’all so much, thank you for the amazing feedback on this poster selection during the voting process ♥️ Go click the link in my bio to join!! Do it!!!! Get access to ALL these galleries, signed posters, monthly live streams, private Instagram, and more! (Hair and makeup by the sweetest ever @selmamua!!! Austonites, hit her up if you have an event or a date!!)
Patreon es popular entre youtubers, artistas, escritores, podcasters, músicos y otras categorías, ya que les permite recibir fondos directamente de sus fanáticos o patrocinadores.
A pesar de que la joven se apartó de la industria de contenido para adultos hace varios meses, continúa haciendo alarde de su fama y de su figura entre sus seguidores.
My monthly live stream for Patreon members is set for Saturday!! Link in my bio to join the cult of Savages for access to streams, private IG, monthly galleries, and SIGNED POSTERS!!! 😈 I’m as excited for this stream as my face is in that second photo 😆😁 thank you to my favorite @blaisejoseph_ for these photos… I’m going to cherish them forever ♥️