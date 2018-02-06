Autobús de gira de "Dancing with the Stars" en gran choque
El actor y cantante Jordan Fisher, quien ganó la competencia de danza de la cadena ABC el año pasado, tuiteó: "Agradecido con Dios por la seguridad de nuestro equipo. Gracias por las oraciones y los buenos deseos".
El autobús que trasladaba al elenco y equipo de la gira de "Dancing with the Stars" estuvo involucrado en un gran choque en cadena durante una tormenta de nieve en Iowa, pero nadie resultó seriamente herido, dijeron las autoridades.
Según la Universidad Estatal de Iowa, el accidente del lunes resultó en la cancelación del espectáculo "Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night" en el campus en Ames. La Universidad dijo que algunas personas en el autobús sufrieron lesiones menores.
El actor y cantante Jordan Fisher, quien ganó la competencia de danza de la cadena ABC el año pasado, tuiteó: "Agradecido con Dios por la seguridad de nuestro equipo. Gracias por las oraciones y los buenos deseos".
One of the tour buses with the cast and crew of tour were involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries. Due to this tonight's show has been cancelled! pic.twitter.com/sRDIXjC05q
— Jordan Fisher News (@JFisherUpdates) February 5, 2018
Por su parte, la organización del show también emitió un pronunciamiento a través de sus cuentas oficiales en redes sociales.
IMPORTANT UPDATE FROM DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! REGARDING TONIGHT’S SHOW IN AMES, IOWA: One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of “Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night” was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries. Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight's show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled. To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight. Information regarding rescheduling and/or refunds will be available soon.
La Patrulla Estatal de Iowa dice que el autobús estuvo involucrado en un choque de 19 vehículos que dejó a una persona muerta en la autopista Interestatal 80 cerca de Grinnell, unos 96 kilómetros (60 millas) al sureste de Ames. Otra colisión múltiple de entre 50 y 70 vehículos en la Interestatal 35 cerca de Ames también tuvo un saldo de una persona muerta y varias heridas de gravedad.