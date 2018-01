Esposo de Tess Holliday publica foto de ella desnuda con un fuerte mensaje

Women deserve respect, whether they are completely naked or covered head to toe.🖤 . I’m too sick to march, so I worked on this photo we shot a few weeks ago to post today. No alterations to her body or bare face have been made. . #effyourbeautystandards #nomakeup #unretouched #womensmarch

A post shared by Nick Holliday (@nickhollidayco) on Jan 20, 2018 at 12:30pm PST