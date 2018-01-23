“The Shape of Water” encabeza la lista de los Oscar 2018 con 13 nominaciones

Este martes 23 de enero se anunció la lista oficial de nominados de la edición número 90 de los Oscar 2018.

"The Shape of Water" del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, es la favorita a los premios con 13 nominaciones; entre ellas: mejor película, dirección, guión original y actriz protagonista, Sally Hawkins.

"Dunkirk", de Christopher Nolan, se coloca como el segundo filme con más candidaturas: ocho.

Frances McDormand es la principal favorita para el Oscar a la mejor actriz protagonista, por la justiciera solitaria Mildred Haynes.

Coco, la última joya de Disney Pixar, podría ganar como mejor película de animación.

El filme habla del olvido, de la familia y de los sueños en plena celebración del Día de muertos en México.

Congrats to our Best Picture nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/xtA8OaUemp

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018