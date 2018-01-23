“The Shape of Water” encabeza la lista de los Oscar 2018 con 13 nominaciones

Los nominados a la estatuilla más codiciada en Hollywood y el mundo para 2018 son anunciados este martes en Los Ángeles.

Por Luisa María Godínez
Foto: Twitter
Este martes 23 de enero se anunció la lista oficial de nominados de la edición número 90 de los Oscar 2018.

"The Shape of Water" del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, es la favorita a los premios con 13 nominaciones; entre ellas: mejor película, dirección, guión original y actriz protagonista, Sally Hawkins.

"Dunkirk", de Christopher Nolan, se coloca como el segundo filme con más candidaturas: ocho.

Frances McDormand es la principal favorita para el Oscar a la mejor actriz protagonista, por la justiciera solitaria Mildred Haynes.

Coco, la última joya de Disney Pixar, podría ganar como mejor película de animación.

El filme habla del olvido, de la familia y de los sueños en plena celebración del Día de muertos en México.

 

¡Conócelos!

– Mejor película

  • Call me by your name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Phantom Thread
  • Dunkirk
  • Lady Bird
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

– Mejor director

  • Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
  • Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
  • Jordan Peele, Get Out

-Mejor Actor Principal

  • Timothée Chalamet , Call me by your name
  • Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
  • Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
  • Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

– Mejor Actriz Principal

  • Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water
  • Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  • Meryl Streep, The Post
  • Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird

-Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Mary J. Blige, Mother
  • Allison Janney, I, Tonya
  • Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
  • Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
  • Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

-Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

– Mejor Película Animada

  • Boss Baby
  • Coco
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent
  • The Breadwinner

Diseño de Producción

  • La Bella y la Bestia
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkerke
  • Shape of Water

– Cinematografía

  • Balde Runner 2049
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkerke
  • The Shape of Water
  • Mudbound

– Diseño de vestuario

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Darkest Hour
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water
  • Victoria & Abdul

– Mejor cortometraje animado

  • Dekalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk
  • The Eleven O'Clock, Derin Seale y Josh Lawson
  • My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.
  • The Silent Child, Chris Overton y Rachel Shenton
  • Watu Wote / All of us, Katja Benrath y Tobias Rosen

– Mejor cortometraje acción

  • DeKalb Elementary
  • The Silent Child
  • The Eleven o'clock
  • Wate Wote/All of US
  • My nephew Emmett

-Banda sonora

  • Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
  • Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
  • The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
  • Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri, Carter Burwell

-Efectos visuales

-Mejor edición

  • Baby Driver
  • The Shape or Water
  • I, Tonya
  • Three Billboards outside of Ebbing Missouri

-Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • Darkest Hour
  • Victoria and Abdul
  • Wonder

– Mejor película en idioma extranjero

– Mejor documental corto

– Mejor película documental

– Mejor canción original

  • Mighty River, de Mudbound
  • Stand up for something, Marshall
  • This is me, The Greatest Showma
  • Remember Me, Coco

– Mejor guión adaptado

  • Call me by your name
  • Molly's Game
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Mudbound
  • Logan

– Mejor guión original

 

  • The Big Sick
  • The Shape of Water
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

