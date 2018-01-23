“The Shape of Water” encabeza la lista de los Oscar 2018 con 13 nominaciones

Este martes 23 de enero se anunció la lista oficial de nominados de la edición número 90 de los Oscar 2018.
"The Shape of Water" del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, es la favorita a los premios con 13 nominaciones; entre ellas: mejor película, dirección, guión original y actriz protagonista, Sally Hawkins.
"Dunkirk", de Christopher Nolan, se coloca como el segundo filme con más candidaturas: ocho.
Frances McDormand es la principal favorita para el Oscar a la mejor actriz protagonista, por la justiciera solitaria Mildred Haynes.
Coco, la última joya de Disney Pixar, podría ganar como mejor película de animación.
El filme habla del olvido, de la familia y de los sueños en plena celebración del Día de muertos en México.
¡Conócelos!
– Mejor película
- Call me by your name
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- Dunkirk
- Lady Bird
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Congrats to our Best Picture nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/xtA8OaUemp
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
– Mejor director
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
- Jordan Peele, Get Out
Congrats to our Directing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/QakODt73BY
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
-Mejor Actor Principal
- Timothée Chalamet , Call me by your name
- Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Congrats to our Leading Actor nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ETXVVy7MRA
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
– Mejor Actriz Principal
- Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Meryl Streep, The Post
- Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird
Congrats to our Leading Actress nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/06rWVlwSCG
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
-Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Mary J. Blige, Mother
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Congrats to our Supporting Actress nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/svIDSk8I6V
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
-Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Congrats to our Supporting Actor nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/6vz6AR36hs
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
– Mejor Película Animada
- Boss Baby
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
- The Breadwinner
Congrats to our Animated Feature nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/MELHkJhXuG
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Diseño de Producción
- La Bella y la Bestia
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkerke
- Shape of Water
Congrats to our Production Design nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/KWsNXnuaAZ
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) 23 de enero de 2018
– Cinematografía
- Balde Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkerke
- The Shape of Water
- Mudbound
Congrats to our Cinematography nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/TAFscg63Qv
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) 23 de enero de 2018
– Diseño de vestuario
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Congrats to our Costume Design nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/MOABv0mP4Y
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) 23 de enero de 2018
-Edición de Sonido
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2040
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Congrats to our Sound Editing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/SmRrR2QolG
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) 23 de enero de 2018
– Mejor cortometraje animado
- Dekalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk
- The Eleven O'Clock, Derin Seale y Josh Lawson
- My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.
- The Silent Child, Chris Overton y Rachel Shenton
- Watu Wote / All of us, Katja Benrath y Tobias Rosen
– Mejor cortometraje acción
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Silent Child
- The Eleven o'clock
- Wate Wote/All of US
- My nephew Emmett
Congrats to our Live Action Short nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/8rqLn12DYB
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) 23 de enero de 2018
-Banda sonora
- Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
- Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
- The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
- Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri, Carter Burwell
-Efectos visuales
Congrats to our Visual Effects nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Eph09pP6FH
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) 23 de enero de 2018
-Mejor edición
- Baby Driver
- The Shape or Water
- I, Tonya
- Three Billboards outside of Ebbing Missouri
Congrats to our Film Editing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/esSeNl6CVR
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) 23 de enero de 2018
-Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria and Abdul
- Wonder
Congrats to our Makeup & Hairstyling nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/1h1gM4Ix7L
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
– Mejor película en idioma extranjero
Congrats to our Foreign Language Film nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/CtcVCNZXZe
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
– Mejor documental corto
Congrats to our Documentary Short nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/qcIoleNZJl
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
– Mejor película documental
Congrats to our Documentary Feature nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/5ohEQIHDPP
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
– Mejor canción original
- Mighty River, de Mudbound
- Stand up for something, Marshall
- This is me, The Greatest Showma
- Remember Me, Coco
Congrats to our Original Song nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/jg6DL6gD5u
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
– Mejor guión adaptado
- Call me by your name
- Molly's Game
- The Disaster Artist
- Mudbound
- Logan
Congrats to our Adapted Screenplay nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/8BBhPBlB3r
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
– Mejor guión original
- The Big Sick
- The Shape of Water
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Congrats to our Original Screenplay nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/xCKwLmNNiq
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018