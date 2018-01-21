Los SAG Awards 2018 se preparan para premiar a lo mejor del cine y la televisión

Por Ana Lucía Valladares
Foto: Getty Images
El sindicato de Actores ya tiene a sus favoritos del cine y la televisión, los cuales se premiarán el 21 de enero en los Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018.

Esta será la primera vez que tendrán un anfitrión que presentará la ceremonia y la actriz Kristen Bell ha sido la afortunada elegida.

CINE

MEJOR CAST

  • The Big Sick
  • Huye!
  • Lady Bird
  • Mudbound
  • Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Timothée Chalamet – Llámame por tu nombre
  • James Franco – The Disaster Artist: obra maestra
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Huye!
  • Gary Oldman – Las horas más oscuras
  • Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Judi Dench – Victoria and Abdul
  • Sally Hawkins – La forma del agua
  • Frances McDormand – Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri
  • Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Steve Carell – La batalla de los sexos
  • Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson – Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins – La forma del agua
  • Sam Rockwell – Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
  • Hong Chau – Downsizing
  • Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
  • Allison Janney – I, Tonya
  • Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR CAST EN DRAMA

  • The Crown
  • This Is Us
  • Stranger Things
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • Game of Thrones

ACTRIZ DE DRAMA

  • Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Robin Wright, House of Cards

ACTOR DE DRAMA

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
  • David Harbour, Stranger Things
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

MEJOR CAST EN COMEDIA

  • Black-ish
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • GLOW
  • Orange Is the New Black
  • Veep

ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

  • Uzo Aduba, Orange is the new black
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
  • Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
  • Alison Brie, GLOW

ACTOR DE COMEDIA

  • Anthony Anderson, black-ish
  • Aziz Ansari, Master of None
  • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
  • William H. Macy, Shameless
  • Marc Maron, GLOW

ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

  • Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
  • Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
  • Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan
  • Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan
  • Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

  • Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
  • Jeff Daniels, Godless
  • Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
  • Geoffrey Rush, Genius
  • Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

EQUIPO DE ESPECIALISTAS

  • Game of Thrones
  • GLOW
  • Homeland
  • Stranger Things
  • The Walking Dead
