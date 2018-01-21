Los SAG Awards 2018 se preparan para premiar a lo mejor del cine y la televisión

El sindicato de Actores ya tiene a sus favoritos del cine y la televisión, los cuales se premiarán el 21 de enero en los Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018.
Esta será la primera vez que tendrán un anfitrión que presentará la ceremonia y la actriz Kristen Bell ha sido la afortunada elegida.
CINE
MEJOR CAST
- The Big Sick
- Huye!
- Lady Bird
- Mudbound
- Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri
MEJOR ACTOR
- Timothée Chalamet – Llámame por tu nombre
- James Franco – The Disaster Artist: obra maestra
- Daniel Kaluuya – Huye!
- Gary Oldman – Las horas más oscuras
- Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Judi Dench – Victoria and Abdul
- Sally Hawkins – La forma del agua
- Frances McDormand – Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri
- Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Steve Carell – La batalla de los sexos
- Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson – Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins – La forma del agua
- Sam Rockwell – Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
- Hong Chau – Downsizing
- Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
- Allison Janney – I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR CAST EN DRAMA
- The Crown
- This Is Us
- Stranger Things
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Game of Thrones
ACTRIZ DE DRAMA
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
ACTOR DE DRAMA
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
MEJOR CAST EN COMEDIA
- Black-ish
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- GLOW
- Orange Is the New Black
- Veep
ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA
- Uzo Aduba, Orange is the new black
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
- Alison Brie, GLOW
ACTOR DE COMEDIA
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Aziz Ansari, Master of None
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Marc Maron, GLOW
ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
- Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan
- Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
- Jeff Daniels, Godless
- Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
- Geoffrey Rush, Genius
- Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
EQUIPO DE ESPECIALISTAS
- Game of Thrones
- GLOW
- Homeland
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
