Rumores apuntan que Demi Moore tiene un romance con Nick Jonas

#TBT from the Berlin @jumanjimovie premiere with @therock and @kevinhart4real. Can’t thank you guys enough for all the amazing reaction to the movie. We had the best time making it, and it means so much to see you guys having so much fun watching it. #JUMANJI is in theaters now!

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 4, 2018 at 4:00pm PST