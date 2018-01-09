A continuación la lista de nominados a los premios BAFTA del cine británico, que se anunciaron el martes en Londres.
Mejor película
- "The Shape of Water"
- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
- "Darkest Hour"
- "Dunkirk"
- "Call Me By Your Name"
Mejor película británica
- "Darkest Hour",
- "The Death of Stalin"
- "God's Own Country"
- "Lady Macbeth"
- "Paddington 2"
- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Mejor actriz
- Frances McDormand; "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
- Annette Bening, "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"
- Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"
- Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"
- Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
Mejor actor
- Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"
- Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"; Gary Oldman
- "Darkest Hour"; Jamie Bell
- "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"
- Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"
Actriz de reparto
- Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
- Kristin Scott Thomas, "Darkest Hour"
- Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"
- Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"
- Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"
Actor de reparto
- Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"
- Hugh Grant, "Paddington 2"
- Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
- Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"
- Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Director
- Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
- Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
- Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"; Denis Villeneuve, "Blade Runner 2049"
- Luca Guadagnino, "Call Me By Your Name"
Película en lengua extranjera
- "Elle"
- "First They Killed My Father"
- "The Handmaiden"
- "Loveless"
- "The Salesman"
Documental
- "City of Ghosts"
- "I Am Not Your Negro"
- "Icarus"
- "An Inconvenient Sequel"
- "Jane"
Cinta animada
- "Coco"
- "Loving Vincent"
- "My Life as a Courgette"
Guionista, director o productor británico debutante
- Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman y Tom Meeten, "The Ghoul"
- Rungano Nyoni y Emily Morgan, "I Am Not a Witch"
- Johnny Harris y Thomas Napper, "Jawbone"
- Lucy Cohen, "Kingdom of Us"
- Alice Birch, William Oldroyd y Fodhia Cronin O'Reilly, "Lady Macbeth"
Guión original
- "Get Out"
- "I, Tonya"
- "Lady Bird"
- "The Shape of Water"
- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Guión adaptado
- "Call Me by Your Name"
- "The Death of Stalin"
- "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"
- "Molly's Game"
- "Paddington 2"
Cinematografía
- "Blade Runner 2049"
- "Darkest Hour"
- "Dunkirk"
- "The Shape of Water"
- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Música original
- "Blade Runner 2049"
- "Darkest Hour"
- "Dunkirk"
- "Phantom Thread"
- "The Shape of Water"
Edición
- "Baby Driver"
- "Blade Runner 2049"
- "Dunkirk"
- "The Shape of Water"
- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Diseño de producción
- "Beauty and the Beast"
- "Blade Runner 2049"
- "Darkest Hour"
- "Dunkirk"
- "The Shape of Water"
Diseño de vestuario
- "Beauty and the Beast"
- "Darkest Hour"
- "I, Tonya"
- "Phantom Thread"
- "The Shape of Water"
Maquillaje y peinado
- "Blade Runner 2049"
- "Darkest Hour"
- "I, Tonya"
- "Victoria & Abdul"
- "Wonder"
Sonido
- "Baby Driver"
- "Blade Runner 2049"
- "Dunkirk"
- "The Shape of Water"
- "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Efectos visuales especiales
- "Blade Runner 2049"
- "Dunkirk"
- "The Shape of Water"
- "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
- "War for the Planet of the Apes"
Estrella emergente
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Florence Pugh
- Josh O'Connor
- Tessa Thompson
- Timothee Chalamet.
