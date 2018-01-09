Lista de nominados a los premios BAFTA del cine británico

A continuación la lista de nominados a los premios BAFTA del cine británico, que se anunciaron el martes en Londres.

Por AP
Foto: AFP
Mejor película

  • "The Shape of Water"
  • "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
  • "Darkest Hour"
  • "Dunkirk"
  • "Call Me By Your Name"

Mejor película británica

  • "Darkest Hour",
  • "The Death of Stalin"
  • "God's Own Country"
  • "Lady Macbeth"
  • "Paddington 2"
  • "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Mejor actriz

  • Frances McDormand; "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
  • Annette Bening, "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"
  • Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"
  • Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"
  • Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Mejor actor

  • Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"
  • Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"; Gary Oldman
  • "Darkest Hour"; Jamie Bell
  • "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"
  • Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Actriz de reparto

  • Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
  • Kristin Scott Thomas, "Darkest Hour"
  • Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"
  • Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"
  • Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Actor de reparto

  • Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"
  • Hugh Grant, "Paddington 2"
  • Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
  • Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"
  • Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Director

  • Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
  • Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
  • Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"; Denis Villeneuve, "Blade Runner 2049"
  • Luca Guadagnino, "Call Me By Your Name"

Película en lengua extranjera

  • "Elle"
  • "First They Killed My Father"
  • "The Handmaiden"
  • "Loveless"
  • "The Salesman"

Documental

  • "City of Ghosts"
  • "I Am Not Your Negro"
  • "Icarus"
  • "An Inconvenient Sequel"
  • "Jane"

Cinta animada

  • "Coco"
  • "Loving Vincent"
  • "My Life as a Courgette"

Guionista, director o productor británico debutante

  • Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman y Tom Meeten, "The Ghoul"
  • Rungano Nyoni y Emily Morgan, "I Am Not a Witch"
  • Johnny Harris y Thomas Napper, "Jawbone"
  • Lucy Cohen, "Kingdom of Us"
  • Alice Birch, William Oldroyd y Fodhia Cronin O'Reilly, "Lady Macbeth"

Guión original

  • "Get Out"
  • "I, Tonya"
  • "Lady Bird"
  • "The Shape of Water"
  • "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Guión adaptado

  • "Call Me by Your Name"
  • "The Death of Stalin"
  • "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"
  • "Molly's Game"
  • "Paddington 2"

Cinematografía

  • "Blade Runner 2049"
  • "Darkest Hour"
  • "Dunkirk"
  • "The Shape of Water"
  • "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Música original

  • "Blade Runner 2049"
  • "Darkest Hour"
  • "Dunkirk"
  • "Phantom Thread"
  • "The Shape of Water"

Edición

  • "Baby Driver"
  • "Blade Runner 2049"
  • "Dunkirk"
  • "The Shape of Water"
  • "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Diseño de producción

  • "Beauty and the Beast"
  • "Blade Runner 2049"
  • "Darkest Hour"
  • "Dunkirk"
  • "The Shape of Water"

Diseño de vestuario

  • "Beauty and the Beast"
  • "Darkest Hour"
  • "I, Tonya"
  • "Phantom Thread"
  • "The Shape of Water"

Maquillaje y peinado

  • "Blade Runner 2049"
  • "Darkest Hour"
  • "I, Tonya"
  • "Victoria & Abdul"
  • "Wonder"

Sonido

  • "Baby Driver"
  • "Blade Runner 2049"
  • "Dunkirk"
  • "The Shape of Water"
  • "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Efectos visuales especiales

  • "Blade Runner 2049"
  • "Dunkirk"
  • "The Shape of Water"
  • "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
  • "War for the Planet of the Apes"

Estrella emergente

  • Daniel Kaluuya
  • Florence Pugh
  • Josh O'Connor
  • Tessa Thompson
  • Timothee Chalamet.
