Actor guatemalteco confiesa qué fue lo más difícil de su actuación en Narcos

@broadcity premieres TOMORROW!! I can't tell you what a joy it has been forming a part of this family for almost 5 years now. These ladies have been my champions and mentors since day one and I can't wait for y'all to see the brilliance of what they've created this season. #BroadCity #Tomorrow #TheFlavorOfAbbi

A post shared by Arturo Castro (@arturocastrop) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:36am PDT