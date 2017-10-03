Bella Thorne comparte un candente video de la sesión de fotos para GQ

Bella Thorne fue la sexy protagonista de la edición de este mes para la revista GQ México. La exestrella de Disney se quitó la ropa y posó de forma sensual para la cámara.
Aunque las fotografías fueron compartidas la semana pasada, recientemente la actriz publicó un candente video del detrás de cámaras.
En el clip, Thorne aparece semidesnuda usando únicamente la parte inferior de un atrevido conjunto de lencería de color negro.
En el detrás de cámaras compartido, la joven aparece caminando y jugueteando de forma muy sensual dentro del set.
Luciendo una tanga, un liguero y unos guantes de encaje, la exestrella de Disney cubrió sus senos con su cabello.
Sin retoques
En una fotografía compartida por Bella en sus redes sociales hizo una honesta declaración sobre su cuerpo:
“En esta foto pedí específicamente que no hicieran ningún retoque y déjenme decir una cosa: yo también me siento insegura acerca de básicamente de todo. Pero es natural y humano”.
“Puedes mirar esta foto y pensar ‘oh, Bella’, pero solo sé que cada vez que alguien se mira en el espejo simplemente no ven lo que todo el mundo ve. Sepan que es completamente normal sentirse inseguro y es aceptable”, añadió.
I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted. honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok. As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But fuck it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not FUCKING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT. @gqmexico #bellathorneGQ