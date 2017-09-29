El elegante desnudo y sin retoques de Bella Thorne para la revista GQ

Bella Thorne se dejó ver al natural, sin retoques, en una sesión de fotos para una revista donde posó totalmente desnuda.
En su Instagram, la actriz publicó la fotografía que supuestamente no fue editada y así pudiera demostrar que todos tienen inseguridades e imperfecciones.
En la sesión para "GQ", la exchica Disney presume su bella figura en lencería y fue ella misma quien presumió las fotos.
Sus imperfecciones
La sensual adolescente de 19 años compartió un mensaje para demostrar que al igual que muchas mujeres, también sufre por sus imperfecciones.
"Específicamente pedí que no retocaran esta foto y déjenme decirles que tengo inseguridades de prácticamente todo".
"Estoy aquí para decirles que eso está bien, ¡No soy perfecta! Soy un ser humano y soy real".
I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted. honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok. As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But fuck it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not FUCKING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT. @gqmexico
Se besa con una Youtuber
Hace unos días escandalizó las redes sociales al publicar una fotografía que muchos calificaron como “muy caliente”.
La estrella cumplió el sueño de muchas personas al darse un sexy beso con otra mujer y dejarlo plasmado en una imagen.
Tana Mongeau le escribió a Thorne diciéndole que quería conocerla y salir con ella.
No bastaron más palabras para que Bella se animara a vivir una nueva experiencia, la cual termino en un beso en la boca, el cual también incluyó mucha lengua.