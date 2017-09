VIDEO. Gael García Bernal y Diego Luna arman recolecta para ayudar a damnificados por terremoto en México

We launched this fundraiser to support México 🇲🇽 from abroad. Many of you have generously supported different organizations and are deeply grateful for all that you have done. We know that many of you want to continue helping. You can support via the omaze platform https://donate.omaze.com/mexico every bit helps. Gracias a todos.

A post shared by Gael Garcia Bernal (@gaelgarciab) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT