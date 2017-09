Fans enloquecen al descubrir el verdadero nombre de Rihanna

Get a sneak peek behind the scenes at the @fentyxpuma SS 18 fashion show! Makeup by #FENTYBEAUTY. Featuring our global makeup artists @priscillaono, @jameskaliardos, @artbyhector. #rihgram @fentyxpuma

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:44am PDT