La impactante transformación de la chica nerd de “High School Musical“

"Be creative or you will become destructive" Im truly happy that I'm an artist today. I've spent 18 years of my life trying to stay open. Trying to tell stories. Just trying … and isn't that what makes us extraordinary? Our ability to keep trying. Xxx #lovelovelove #fullmoon ( please respect my art and the work of the photographers I work with and not leave sexual comments below )

