Sandra Bullock dona un millón de dólares a los afectados por Harvey

Hard to show a real difference in the water level in this darkness but so far everything has been pretty decent. The rain has stopped and it hasn't been heavy. I'm just hoping this doesn't overflow like the last time we had heavy rain and get water all in the bottom floor hotel rooms again. Stay back #Harvey. Just keep it moving.

A post shared by Kitty LaSalle (@kittylasalle) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:25am PDT