Jennifer Lawrence se desnuda para la revista “Vogue“ por su 125 aniversario
La actriz Jennifer Lawrence posó totalmente al natural para la portada de su último número en donde muestra la espectacular figura que posee.
Jennifer Lawrence fue elegida por la revista “Vogue” como protagonista de su especial edición aniversario, que celebra sus 125 años.
En la edición de septiembre, la estrella hollywoodense fue invitada para posar para cuatro portadas, cada una a cargo de la fotógrafa de celebridades, Annie Leibovitz.
La bella rubia posó desnuda, en una sesión que destaca la belleza, sensualidad y excelente figura que posee.
Además, se dejó retratar por uno de los más célebres artistas pictóricos de Estados Unidos: John Currin, quien elaboró una pintura sobre la actriz.
At 26, cover star #JenniferLawrence is already one of the most successful and exalted actors on the planet. She’s a four-time Oscar nominee and Best Actress winner (#SilverLiningsPlaybook) who simultaneously built a history-making franchise (@thehungergames) while costarring in another (@xmenmovies). In September, there’s the shrouded-in-secrecy @mothermovie—a tour de force from @darrenaronofsky, the filmmaking auteur and Lawrence’s boyfriend of the past year. Read our full interview with the actress about her new relationship, new movie, and more in the link in our bio. Photographed by @InezandVinoodh, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, September 2017.
For Vogue’s 125th anniversary September issue, one seriously momentous cover was required. #AnnieLeibovitz, @Bruce_Weber, @InezandVinoodh, and painter John Currin were all enlisted to present their own unique vision of the month’s cover star, #JenniferLawrence. During the shoot, filmmaker Mitch Springer followed the famously candid actress and upcoming star of @mothermovie as she braved both dinghies and daring dresses, and opened up, among other things, about how she used to “emotionally whisper” to horses. Tap the link in our bio to watch the full video. #Vogue125 Director @ryland_mcintyre Producer @tommyschell Writers @ryland_mcintyre, @tommyschell, @vincentpeone Director of Photography @zachstoltzfus B-cam J.T. Springer Gaffer @corybeisser Sound @macksmellman, Brian Flood Production Assistant Adrienne Gonzales Editor @sainthereford Post-Production Mixer Drew Joy Featuring @chelseafrei as Selfie Makeup Artist @aaronkheifets as Farm Stylist @ryland_mcintyre as Mitch Springer
Vive con miedo
Lawrence aún no puede dejar ir el sentimiento de terror por la violación a su privacidad, tras la filtración de sus fotos desnudas durante 2014.
Durante la entrevista habló del incidente y aseguró que cada vez que la llama su publicista, piensa que la escena volvió a repetirse.
“La gente vio la piratería como lo que era, un delito sexual. Pero ese sentimiento… Todavía no he sido capaz de deshacerme de él”, confesó.
“Tener tu privacidad violada no es un problema si eres perfecto. Pero cuando eres humano es aterrador”, señaló.
La estadounidense aclaró que, aunque parecía que estaba en topless en el video, no fue así.
“Parecía que me había quitado la camiseta pero no fue así. Llevaba un top en la parte de arriba”.