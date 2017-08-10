Alexa Dellanos confiesa por qué borró sus fotos hot y habla de la depresión
La hija de la presentadora Myrka Dellanos, Alexa, se convirtió en cristiana y decidió decirle adiós a todas sus candentes imágenes.
Días después de sorprender a sus seguidores en Instagram borrando todas sus sexys fotos, Alexa Dellanos explicó las razones que la llevaron a comenzar de cero.
“Por seguir lo que dicta la sociedad, acabé convirtiéndome en una persona que apenas conocía“, confesó la joven.
A sus 23 años, dijo que sentía una tristeza profunda en su interior pues cada vez se veía más lejos de lo que alguna vez soñó.
Se convierte
La joven explicó que decidió “recientemente dejar ir” sus arrepentimientos, inseguridades e insuficiencia para creer en Dios y no en lo que dice la gente.
La hija de la periodista Myrka Dellanos eliminó sus fotos de Instagram, ya que se integró en la religión cristiana en la iglesia, Vous Church.
Su madre compartió el momento en un corto video en el que Alexa es bautizada por dos integrantes de la Iglesia.
“¡Dios es bueno y fiel! ¡A Él sea la gloria! ¡Dios bendiga a mi dulce, dulce niña!”, escribió Myrka, en el vídeo, que posteriormente borró de su cuenta.
No todo es bueno
Al parecer aún se encuentra en el proceso de su transformación, ya que recientemente decidió contar cómo ha enfrentado la depresión y escribió un mensaje.
“Para cualquiera que haya luchado contra la depresión, esto es para ti. Por más tiempo del que puedo recordar, me he dado por vencida antes de siquiera comenzar. He buscado excusas en lugar de encontrar el camino para conseguir mis metas, y me he decepcionado cada una de esas veces”.
En el mensaje, Dellanos les pidió a sus fans seguir adelante y no perder ni un solo día de sus vidas.
“Hoy me desperté sintiéndome paralizada e insegura, pero me empujé para salir de la cama, y me concentré en agradecer por otro día de vida”.
For anyone who has ever struggled with depression: this is for you. For longer than I can remember, I've defeated myself before I'm able to begin. I've looked for excuses instead of finding ways to accomplish my goals and I've found myself disappointed each and every time. It's so easy to give up when you are used to feeling numb, but keep going, I promise you it's not worth wasting a day of your life. I personally woke up today feeling numb and insecure, but pushed myself to get out of bed and focused on simply being grateful for another day of life. I've found that gratitude is the beginning of happiness and I'm sharing this today after years of sharing only the "highlights" of my life. I decided to be transparent with my struggles because I believe that the problem with social media is all the unrealistic "goals" and expectations that most people get stuck fantasizing over instead of focusing on what they already have and making something of it. So, this is me today – feeling flawed and broken – but born again, REAL and definitely not bound to my past. God is good in the midst of darkness and I am choosing to remind myself of that every time depression tries to numb my heart from receiving the joy of life. 🦋
As a little girl, I always had big dreams to use my voice and creativity to make the world a better place, but the older I got, the less I believed in those dreams. In fact, I ended up becoming a person I hardly knew as I conformed to society's norms. In the meantime, the real me suffered silently because every day I felt that I was further and further away from my true calling. I decided recently to let go of my regrets, my insecurities and my insufficiency. I decided to believe what God says about me instead of what people say. In Jeremiah 29:11, God says, "For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." So, without any idea of what's to come, I give my wants and needs, dreams, talents, passions, past, present and future to God, believing that what He will make of me will be greater than anything I could ever do for myself. I will never be perfect nor will I pretend to be, but little by little, through faith by His grace, I do believe that God will mold me into becoming the woman He created me to be in order to honor Him to my full potential… And in the meantime, I will enjoy the journey to the fullest.