Alexa Dellanos confiesa por qué borró sus fotos hot y habla de la depresión

For anyone who has ever struggled with depression: this is for you. For longer than I can remember, I've defeated myself before I'm able to begin. I've looked for excuses instead of finding ways to accomplish my goals and I've found myself disappointed each and every time. It's so easy to give up when you are used to feeling numb, but keep going, I promise you it's not worth wasting a day of your life. I personally woke up today feeling numb and insecure, but pushed myself to get out of bed and focused on simply being grateful for another day of life. I've found that gratitude is the beginning of happiness and I'm sharing this today after years of sharing only the "highlights" of my life. I decided to be transparent with my struggles because I believe that the problem with social media is all the unrealistic "goals" and expectations that most people get stuck fantasizing over instead of focusing on what they already have and making something of it. So, this is me today – feeling flawed and broken – but born again, REAL and definitely not bound to my past. God is good in the midst of darkness and I am choosing to remind myself of that every time depression tries to numb my heart from receiving the joy of life. 🦋

