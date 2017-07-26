Famosos condenan anuncio de Trump sobre militares transexuales
Personalidades de Hollywood condenaron hoy la decisión del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump de prohibir a las Fuerzas Armadas admitir en sus filas a personas transexuales.
El presidente Donald Trump anunció esta mañana a través de Twitter que el “gobierno de EE.UU no aceptará o permitirá a individuos transexuales servir en ningún puesto en el ejército”.
El presidente subrayó: “Nuestro ejército debe estar centrado en una victoria decisiva y abrumadora y no se le puede cargar con los costes médicos y la perturbación que implicaría los transexuales en el ejército”.
After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26 de julio de 2017
….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26 de julio de 2017
Trump cierra la puerta a un colectivo que había empezado a incorporarse públicamente a filas en junio de 2016 durante la Administración Obama.
El mandatario no aclaro qué pasará con los que ya están en el ejército, hasta 250 miembros del servicio están en proceso de transición o han sido aprobados para la transición.
¡Enfurecidos!
La comunidad de lesbianas, gays, bisexuales y transexuales (LGBTI), autoridades locales y personalidades de Hollywood condenaron hoy la decisión.
“Donald: Con tu prohibición a las personas transexuales de las Fuerzas Armadas, te das cuenta de que solo te enojaste con la comunidad equivocada. Lo lamentarás”, advirtió la comunidad hollywoodense en un mensaje.
Al anunció de Trump reaccionaron figuras como Ellen DeGeneres, Caitlyn Jenner, Seth Rogen, Mia Farrow y George Takei, entre una cascada de comentarios contra la decisión presidencial.
We should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 26 de julio de 2017
If someone wants to serve our country & is brave enough to put their life on the line to defend it, who cares if they’re transgender. #LGBTQ
— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) 26 de julio de 2017
I just want to tell the transgender community that I love you and you ARE supported no matter what. #ProtectTransTroops
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) 26 de julio de 2017
ALL those who defend our right to live freely should be able to serve freely! There are THOUSANDS currently serving! #ProtectTransTroops
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 26 de julio de 2017
I have met many transgender Americans over the years who have served or are currently serving our country in the military. I have heard from them humiliating stories of being misgendered and experiencing various kinds of mistreatment when they are willing to put their lives on the line in ways many of us would never do including our current President. This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear. Let’s all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims that trans lives, safety and service are valuable, that they matter.” #TransRightsAreHumanRights #ProtectTransTroops #TransIsBeautiful
Hey trans teens: this man does not represent the overwhelming love, support and pride waiting for you when you step out into the world.
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) 26 de julio de 2017
#ProtectTransTroops #ProtectTransTroops #ProtectTransTroops #ProtectTransTroops #ProtectTransTroops #ProtectTransTroops !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) 26 de julio de 2017
To the transgender men and women. Please know that I am standing with you. 🙏🏾
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) 26 de julio de 2017