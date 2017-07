“Snowfall”, la serie que muestra la epidemia de cocaína y de crack en los ochenta

Much love to everyone who has been tuning in to watch #snowfallfx It has been a long two years for me and even longer for #Snowfallfx to be in the universe. We put our sweat, blood and tears into this project. Its very refreshing that the masses who have seen it are giving it the respect and attention it deserves. Not only is it an important story for those that lived & survived it but its an important story for the new generation who can look at their past in order to better understand their future. God Bless you all and see you next wednesday at 10pm. P.s. I'm never using a straw again!

