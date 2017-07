¿Quién es la hermosa joven que ocupa el corazón del millonario italiano Gianluca Vacchi?

#Repost @gianlucavacchi with @repostapp ・・・ Ginevra @ginevramavilla for me is like a daughter, she is 14 and she is in my life since she was 5. Difficult to explain how much i love her…what i can say is that she has been, is and will be part of my life forever. Follow her❤ #gvlifestyle Daddy I love you❤️ #myteenwayofstyle

A post shared by Ginevra Mavilla (@ginevramavilla) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:57am PDT