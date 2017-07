Captan a la hija de Kim Kardashian usando un corsé al estilo de su mamá

Did ya'll like North's customised Baby Yeezys she wore yesterday? They'll be available on THEKIDSSUPPLY.COM next week Monday 17th July. You will also be able to customise your name on the shoes! @THEKIDSSUPPLY😍😍 #northwest #kimkardashianwest #thekidssupply

A post shared by NORTH WEST (@noriwestsource) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:06am PDT