La notoria cirugía de la protagonista de "Somos Tú y Yo" que cambió su aspecto

@mascaradelatex "My life is a movie and everyone is watching, so let's get to the good part and past all the nonsense. Know that it's hard to do the right thing when the pressure's coming down like lighting. It's like they want me to be perfect but they don't even know that I'm hurting. This life's not easy, I'm not made out of steel. Don't forget that I'm human, don't forget that I'm real. Act like you know me but you never will. That's one thing that I know for sure I'll show you, I'll show you, I'll show you, I'll show you. I got to learn things, learn them the hard way to see what it feels like, no matter what they say. Know that it's hard to do the right thing when the pressure's coming down like lighting. It's like they want me to be perfect but they don't even know that I'm hurting. This life's not easy, I'm not made out of steel. Don't forget that I'm human, don't forget that I'm real. Act like you know me but you never will" 🎶

A post shared by Sheryl Rubio (@sherylrubio) on Jul 17, 2016 at 12:53pm PDT