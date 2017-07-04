La conductora Maria Menounos renuncia al canal E! por tumor cerebral
La actriz y conductora Maria Menounos lucha la batalla de su vida luego de que le encontraran un tumor cerebral, provocando que renunciara a E! News.
La conductora Maria Menounos anunció hace unas horas que le diagnosticaron un tumor cerebral benigno y reveló que renuncia de E! News.
La también actriz confesó a la revista People que el mes pasado se sometió a una cirugía en la que le extirparon un tumor del tamaño de una pelota de golf que le descubrieron en febrero.
La presentadora indicó que el 99,9% del tumor fue removido durante el procedimiento de siete horas el 8 de junio y dijo que hay una pequeña probabilidad de que regrese.
E! difundió este lunes que Menounos deja la cadena luego de tres años.
Los momentos más difíciles
Mientras batalla más importante de su vida, la bella mujer decidió alejarse de las cámaras por un tiempo y así lo reveló.
“He estado muy agradecida durante mis tres años en E!, he pasado un increíble rato conduciendo junto a Jason Kennedy y trabajando cada día con un maravilloso reparto de talentos en el programa incluyendo a productores, equipo, y elenco.
Fue un especial y amable grupo que siempre consideraré mi familia. Un agradecimiento especial a Frances Berwick y Adam Stotsky por todo el apoyo que me han mostrado a través de los años especialmente durante estos tiempos difíciles.
Los extrañaré a todos y espero este próximo capítulo en mi vida”, dijo Maria en televisión en vivo.
Lo más doloroso para Menounos no es solo salvar su vida, también está cuidando de su madre, quien tiene un cáncer cerebral en etapa 4.
First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers and support. It's been a crazy time here in our home. I want you all to know that I'm ok! Seriously I'm recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon! Luckily I don't need any further treatments but I can't say the same about my mom. So please keep her in your prayers. I also want to thank @people for allowing me to share my story. @juliejordanc & @mrjesscagle THANK YOU' Next-I need to thank everyone at @cedarssinai everyone there has been amazing. Most people want to rush out of the hospital to get home I kept saying I've never been treated kinder. I cried like a baby saying goodbye to the amazing nurses who took such good care of me. God bless nurses! I of course need to thank dr black and dr Chu for performing an amazing surgery and giving me the best bday gift ever-my health. And lastly, god has blessed me in so many ways but this too was a blessing. I got to hear what I have meant to my friends and family-it's been quite moving for me. I want thank all of my incredible friends, family and even strangers who have shown me and my family such kindness. @alyssawallerce Thank you for being with me every step of the way. I couldn't have done it without you. @iamjoegear You too! And to @undergaro the best nurse in the world..you never left the hospital and slept by my side there. you are my everything and I'm so thankful to you. You and dad have really been incredible to mom and me. You both have inspired me. I've never been more excited about life. I see so much so clearly. Will share more with all of you soon! Xo