En sexy traje de baño, modelo presume que su trasero quedó igual al de Kim Kardashian

First, I would like to thanks @tmz_tv for helping me show how it is to have a #kimkardashian #booty🍑 😂😂😂but jokes a part; I heard a lot of people (including close friends) saying that my body was better before, when it was all natural (see picture before/after) I dont want to be rude, but I didnt do my butt to look better for others. I always wanted to have booty like @kimkardashian so I had the money, the best opportunity and the best doctor; why not? My only advice is: If you do any cosmetic surgery do it for yourself, not to impress someone, and think twice. If you really want; why not? #doityourself #thanks #tmz Btw I turned off the comments on this pic 😉

A post shared by Liziane Gutierrez (@liziane_gutierrez) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT