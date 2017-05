Primeras fotos de Ariana Grande después del ataque y su cara lo dice todo

First photos of Ariana Grande since Manchester attack, her boo Mac Miller is there to greet her… Taylor Swift sent her private jet so that she could make a quick return to the US #CelebrityXO #arianagrande #macmiller

A post shared by {New Account} … CelebrityXO (@theofficialcelebrityxo___) on May 23, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT