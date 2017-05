Estas son las participantes de origen latino que van por el título de Miss USA

Looking back at my journey, my challenges and hardships with a full heart because I know every ounce of fight that I had to render to get me to where I am today is so worth it and I would go back and fight twice as hard if I had to! @theperfectface #roadtomissusa #misstexasusa2017 #misstexasusa #bemorethanpretty #missusa

A post shared by Nancy Gonzalez (@misstxusa) on May 5, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT