Estas famosas guatemaltecas se convertirán en madres este año

I have died every day waiting for you Darling, don't be afraid. I have loved you for a thousand years I'll love you for a thousand more And all along I believed I would find you Time has brought your heart to me I have loved you for a thousand years I'll love you for a thousand more

A post shared by Anneliese Magermans (@anne2m) on Apr 29, 2017 at 10:05am PDT