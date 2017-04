Publican foto de cómo era el trasero de Nicki Minaj antes de las cirugías

AUGUST 28, 2016!!!! – This was the day the inches came out to PLAY! JET BLACK, MIDDLE PART, DOWN TO YA ASS!!!! now it's Jet black, middle part, DOWN TO YA CALVES!!!! Ballers gettin mad I keep shoutin out the CAVS!!!!!! Hahaaaaaaa!!!!! Hmmmmm… where will my inches end up next???? 😅🤔their next stop was the Tidal Concert… lookin lush 👅💋🎀 memba? ☺️😘

