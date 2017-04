Blake Lively confiesa por qué le da terror buscar su nombre en Google

WOW! 💪🏼😮Thank you @variety for honoring the power of women and also for helping me support @childrescuecoalition Check them out. They're working to protect children AND BABIES from horrific sexual assault and exploitation. Everyone working there is the real hero. I'm grateful to share their work. 👶🏻👶🏼👶🏽👶🏾👶🏿 Let's protect our little ones, all over the world! 💪🏼❤️

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:27am PDT