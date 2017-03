Chris Martin cumple 40 años y Coldplay lo celebra lanzando una nueva canción

Hello everyone. We’ve got a new EP coming for you on June 2. It’s called the #KaleidoscopeEP and it has five songs. 1. All I Can Think About Is You 2. Something Just Like This 3. Miracles 2 4. A L I E N S 5. Hypnotised Listen to a new non-single song from the EP called #Hypnotised at #Coldplay.com now. We hope you enjoy it. Love cm

